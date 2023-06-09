BreakingNews
‘Out of control’: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrated at DeKalb libraries

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be observed in mid-June, including various activities offered by DeKalb County Public Library.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth observes June 19, 1865, when the last African-American slaves held in Confederate states were freed by the Union army in Galveston, Texas.

Take and Make Juneteenth Flag of Freedom: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 12 at Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Lithonia. For senior citizens, make a paper version of the flag made in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to celebrate emancipation. While supplies last. bit.ly/3WCBdUx

Juneteenth Door Hanger: 5:30-7 p.m. June 12 at Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur. For ages 18 and older, make a door hanger to celebrate Juneteenth. Open to the first eight participants, register at bit.ly/3qi2KOW.

Donuts with Dad: 1-2 p.m. June 15 at Embry Hills Library, 3733 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee. There will be photos to remember the day. Register: bit.ly/3BXyUSq

Juneteenth Craft and Story: 1-2:30 p.m. June 17 at Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta. Read about Juneteenth, and make a craft to celebrate the holiday. All ages are welcome. The event is open to the first 10 participants. bit.ly/43swqaG

Juneteenth Punch and Paint: 3-4 p.m. June 17 at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur. Paint a Juneteenth-themed picture while enjoying punch. Funding is provided by DeKalb Library Foundation. For ages 5 through teens, register at bit.ly/3C1xaro.

Carolyn Cunningham
