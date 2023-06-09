Father’s Day, Juneteenth celebrated at DeKalb libraries

Father’s Day and Juneteenth will be observed in mid-June, including various activities offered by DeKalb County Public Library.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth observes June 19, 1865, when the last African-American slaves held in Confederate states were freed by the Union army in Galveston, Texas.

Take and Make Juneteenth Flag of Freedom: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 12 at Salem-Panola Library, 5137 Salem Road, Lithonia. For senior citizens, make a paper version of the flag made in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to celebrate emancipation. While supplies last. bit.ly/3WCBdUx

Juneteenth Door Hanger: 5:30-7 p.m. June 12 at Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur. For ages 18 and older, make a door hanger to celebrate Juneteenth. Open to the first eight participants, register at bit.ly/3qi2KOW.

Donuts with Dad: 1-2 p.m. June 15 at Embry Hills Library, 3733 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee. There will be photos to remember the day. Register: bit.ly/3BXyUSq

Juneteenth Craft and Story: 1-2:30 p.m. June 17 at Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta. Read about Juneteenth, and make a craft to celebrate the holiday. All ages are welcome. The event is open to the first 10 participants. bit.ly/43swqaG

Juneteenth Punch and Paint: 3-4 p.m. June 17 at Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur. Paint a Juneteenth-themed picture while enjoying punch. Funding is provided by DeKalb Library Foundation. For ages 5 through teens, register at bit.ly/3C1xaro.