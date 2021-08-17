Dunwoody to hold household hazardous waste recycling event

Dunwoody residents can register now for the City of Dunwoody’s household hazardous waste recycling event on Saturday, September 25, in the parking lot at Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road. This free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is for Dunwoody residents only, according to a press release.
“I am so pleased that we are able to offer our residents an opportunity to safely recycle household hazards,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “At the same time, we are also helping the environment.”
Items that will be accepted include the following: oil and latex paints, stains, paint thinner, automobile batteries, household batteries, motor oil, antifreeze, gasoline, diesel, household cleaners, pool chemicals, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, corrosives.
Agricultural wastes, bio-hazardous/bio-medical waste, ammunition, explosives, radioactive materials, smoke detectors and cylinders of acetylene, oxygen, carbon dioxide, helium, and refrigerant gases will NOT be accepted.
“This is an important initiative of the Dunwoody Sustainability Committee,” said Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “Our event is scheduled a week after World Cleanup Day on September 19, so this is a great way to make a difference.”
Residents will need to bring proof of residency to the event. Disposal is limited to residential quantities.
Register and select a drop-off time online: www.dunwoodyga.gov/waste.