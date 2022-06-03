Dunwoody shopping center holding grand opening this weekend

Named “Perimeter Marketplace,” the $38 million development includes the 25,000 square foot grocery store in addition to several shops and restaurants, according to a news release. The project at 600 Ashwood Parkway was developed by Branch Properties, an Atlanta-based real estate firm, and it’s been in the works for at least three years.

The 68,000 square foot shopping center replaced several vacant restaurants located on a 10-acre plot that’s less than a mile north of Perimeter Mall. The development also involved crews paving over a stormwater detention pond between Ashwood Parkway and Meadow Lane Road.