Dunwoody seeks public input on sign code

“This survey will give people a chance to see what they like and what they consider appropriate for different areas of Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “Sign ordinances are complicated, so it’s important to understand the community’s priorities.”

The City is working with consultants Calfee Zoning and TSW to address legal and design issues involved in drafting the new sign ordinance. A community-based steering committee is also providing guidance.