Dunwoody seeks public input on sign code

The City of Dunwoody seeks public input from residents and business owners for a rewrite of the city’s sign ordinance, according to a press release. The visual preference survey requests preferences for different materials, designs and lighting options.
“This survey will give people a chance to see what they like and what they consider appropriate for different areas of Dunwoody,” said Dunwoody Community Development Director Richard McLeod. “Sign ordinances are complicated, so it’s important to understand the community’s priorities.”
The City is working with consultants Calfee Zoning and TSW to address legal and design issues involved in drafting the new sign ordinance. A community-based steering committee is also providing guidance.
The survey includes images of dozens of sign designs located in Dunwoody and surrounding cities. Respondents are asked whether the designs are appropriate for the Dunwoody Village, the Perimeter Center, other commercial areas or neighborhoods. The Village and Perimeter are special zoning districts that include more rules than other areas of the city.
“In rewriting the sign code, we can be intentional about what works best for Dunwoody and clear up any confusion created by amending the code over time,” McLeod added. “We’re working to find the right balance between what residents want and businesses need.”
The online survey at www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5871832/Dunwoody-Sign-VPSwill be available through Friday, Oct. 16. It takes 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
The sign code rewrite is expected to be complete toward the end of 2020.