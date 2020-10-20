Dunwoody seeks input to turn former school site into park

Demolition of the now-empty school buildings will create 12 acres of additional park space. Project information, a video presentation and public input survey can be found here: www.dunwoodyga.gov/austinplan

“With this many acres in one location, we have a lot of options moving forward,” said Dunwoody Parks & Recreation Director Brent Walker. “The space could be used for athletic facilities. It has nice wooded areas for passive use and natural surface trails. It could also be used for a future community center or indoor gymnasium.”