Dunwoody recognized for excellence in financial reporting

For the 11th year in a row, the City of Dunwoody has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report, according to a press release. This is considered the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Dunwoody has earned this recognition every year since incorporation. This year’s certificate is for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.
According to GFOA, the CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
“We have a very hard-working team, and I’m so proud of them,” said Dunwoody Finance Director Linda Nabers. “Our next report for 2020 will reflect the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards.”
GFOA was founded in 1906 and represents public finance officials throughout the United States and Canada. The association’s more than 20,000 members are federal, state/provincial, and local finance officials deeply involved in planning, financing, and implementing thousands of governmental operations in each of their jurisdictions. GFOA’s mission is to advance excellence in public finance.
Information: www.dunwoodyga.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=302