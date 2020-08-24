Dunwoody Perimeter Market welcomes new tenants

Additionally, Zillow Group has most recently named the city their Southeastern hub, bringing 200 jobs to the community. Zillow’s hub is in Three Ravinia, where LeaseQuery relocated last year. As one of the fastest growing small companies in Georgia, LeaseQuery moved within Dunwoody for added space. Other notable leases signed include CRH, Matrix Resources and Acoustic which together take up more than 150,000 of office space in the Terraces.

Dunwoody’s economic development department strives to improve the quality of life for tourists, as well residents and businesses. The city, together with Hogan Construction Group and Vision Hospitality Group, celebrated the “topping off” of the new seven-story, 156-room AC Hotel last week. Located across from Perimeter Mall, the hotel is schedule to open in summer 2021 and will feature the area’s first rooftop bar. Furthermore, Trammel Crow Co. is working with Concord Hospitality Enterprises to develop a 10-story, 180-room Hyatt Place that will directly connect to Twelve24, allowing for convenient access to the building for business travelers.