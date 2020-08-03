Dunwoody Nature Center offers more intimate ‘Butterfly Experience’

The butterflies are returning to the Dunwoody Nature Center this month under much different circumstances than guests have grown accustomed to over the last 26 years, according to a press release.
While the center normally hosts a one-day Butterfly Festival attracting thousands, 2020 will feature a more intimate Butterfly Experience, held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 15-22, with limited capacity timed slots of 25 minutes.
Participants will have the opportunity to experience hundreds of butterflies up close and personal in a tent set up inside the main venue hall, the North Woods Pavilion. Families that visit the butterfly tent will receive a packet (via QR code) of fun do-it-yourself activities related to butterflies, nature, and science at the Nature Center.
Guests of the Butterfly Experience will be able to shop for a variety of local plants and flowers at the Native Plant Sale that will be located in the Sun Porch.
To ensure a safe, crowd-free visit, capacity is extremely limited with admission by timed tickets purchased only online.
Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all guests before entering the butterfly tent. Frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized between butterfly sessions. Masks are required for ages 10 and older.
Information: dunwoodynature.org/butterfly-experience-2020