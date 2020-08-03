Dunwoody Nature Center offers more intimate ‘Butterfly Experience’

While the center normally hosts a one-day Butterfly Festival attracting thousands, 2020 will feature a more intimate Butterfly Experience, held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 15-22, with limited capacity timed slots of 25 minutes.

Participants will have the opportunity to experience hundreds of butterflies up close and personal in a tent set up inside the main venue hall, the North Woods Pavilion. Families that visit the butterfly tent will receive a packet (via QR code) of fun do-it-yourself activities related to butterflies, nature, and science at the Nature Center.