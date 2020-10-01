Dunwoody considers options for Mt. Vernon corridor improvements

The City of Dunwoody encourages the public to provide input on options for improvements to the Mt. Vernon Road corridor from Corners Drive to Mount Vernon Place, according to a press release. Details of the plans, a video presentation and public input survey can be found here: www.dunwoodyga.gov/mtvernon.
“The goal of this project is to continue with pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Mt. Vernon Road as recommended in the city’s Transportation Plan and Sidewalk Improvement Program,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “Right now, there are no accommodations for bicycles and no sidewalk on the south side of this section of Mt. Vernon.”
Three concept plans under consideration include a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians on the north side of road and a new sidewalk on the south side. The differences in the plans involve how the existing roadway is configured for traffic.
- Option One includes new left turn lanes where needed to improve safety and traffic flow. A short center turn lane and pedestrian refuge island with flashing beacon would be added between Vernon Lake Drive and Forest Springs Drive.
- Option Two would convert one of the existing westbound lanes to a two-way left turn lane and extend the turn lane to Vernon Lake Drive. This option most closely aligns with recommendations in the city’s Transportation Plan. It also includes a new pedestrian refuge island and flashing beacon at Vernon Lake Drive and Forest Springs Drive.
- Option Three advances the sidewalk and path improvements as a near-term project and the turn lanes as a long-term project. It does not allow for the addition of pedestrian refuge islands at crosswalk locations.
The public can provide input by responding to the online survey or sending an email to Dunwoody Capital Project Manager Ishri Sankar at ishri.sankar@dunwoodyga.gov through Oct. 23.
Once input is gathered, the concept plan will be presented to the Dunwoody City Council before moving to the final design phase. The project is currently scheduled for construction funding in 2025 in Dunwoody’s 5-year capital project budget.