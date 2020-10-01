Dunwoody considers options for Mt. Vernon corridor improvements

“The goal of this project is to continue with pedestrian and bicycle improvements on Mt. Vernon Road as recommended in the city’s Transportation Plan and Sidewalk Improvement Program,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “Right now, there are no accommodations for bicycles and no sidewalk on the south side of this section of Mt. Vernon.”

Three concept plans under consideration include a shared-use path for bicycles and pedestrians on the north side of road and a new sidewalk on the south side. The differences in the plans involve how the existing roadway is configured for traffic.