Dunwoody completes sidewalk project on Tilly Mill Road

The City of Dunwoody is enhancing pedestrian safety and connectivity with the addition of new sidewalks along Tilly Mill Road, according to a press release. Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch and City Council Members gathered for a ribbon cutting Thursday.
The new five-foot-wide sidewalk runs along the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road. It’s a section of road where there was no sidewalk before. As part of the project, Tilly Mill Road was widened to accommodate four-foot-wide designated bicycle lanes on both sides of the road, and a short section of sidewalk on the east side of Tilly Mill was replaced.
Extensive utility relocation, stormwater improvements and easements were required before construction could begin last fall. The $1.6 million project was funded using local sales tax revenue.
Tilly Mill Road is an important arterial road between Peachtree Industrial Road and Mount Vernon Road with MARTA bus service and access to Georgia State University’s Dunwoody campus. Next, Dunwoody Public Works plans to begin the design phase for a project to extend a bicycle and walking path from Womack Road to Mt. Vernon Road on Tilly Mill.