Dunwoody completes sidewalk project on Tilly Mill Road

The new five-foot-wide sidewalk runs along the west side of Tilly Mill Road between North Peachtree Road and Womack Road. It’s a section of road where there was no sidewalk before. As part of the project, Tilly Mill Road was widened to accommodate four-foot-wide designated bicycle lanes on both sides of the road, and a short section of sidewalk on the east side of Tilly Mill was replaced.

Extensive utility relocation, stormwater improvements and easements were required before construction could begin last fall. The $1.6 million project was funded using local sales tax revenue.