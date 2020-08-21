Dunwoody completes new sidewalks on Tilly Mill Road

The City of Dunwoody has completed stormwater and pedestrian improvements on Tilly Mill Road at Andover Drive, according to a press release.
The project was designed to enhance the visibility and safety of pedestrians while connecting neighborhood streets within walking distance of Peachtree Charter Middle School.
“We’re encouraged by the positive emails and feedback we’ve received on this project,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith. “Enhancing safety in this area was a priority because of higher speeds on this busy stretch of Tilly Mill Road.”
Andover is the only designated crossing point for a section of Tilly Mill Road that spans three-quarters-of-a-mile with a traffic volume of more than 11,000 vehicles per day. Research showed 15 percent of drivers traveled at speeds of 45 miles per hour or more where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.
The project replaced the non-signalized crossing at Andover Drive with a rapid flashing beacon and pedestrian refuge island. Where traffic volumes are high, a refuge island allows pedestrians to cross traffic one lane at a time and provides added visibility of the crossing. The island also serves to reduce the perceived roadway width, which can help to lower speeds.
During the design phase, Dunwoody Public Works determined the roadway drainage did not meet current standards in its existing condition. As a result, the project included increasing the capacity of the existing pipes with a combination of pipe lining and replacement with larger pipe. Several new roadway drains were also added.
The cost for the pedestrian refuge island, grading, curb, sidewalk and drainage improvements was $350K. The project was funded using a combination of the DeKalb Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), savings from a previous crosswalk project and resources from the city’s stormwater utility repairs and maintenance budget.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov