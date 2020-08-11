Dunwoody commission sets virtual meeting calendar for remainder of 2020

The Dunwoody Charter Commission has set virtual meeting dates for the rest of 2020. It will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom on the dates designated below. These are virtual meetings that will be conducted via Zoom.
To take part in public comment, attendees need to send an email to publiccomment@dunwoodyga.gov. Include the name of the meeting, your name, your email address and phone number.
Requests will will be placed on a first-come, first-served list for public comment. The first public comment section has a 30-minute time limit. Each speaker is allowed up to three minutes. If time runs out, pre-registered speakers will be called on during the second public comment section toward the end of the meeting.
Those who don’t pre-register, can use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom during the meeting to be added to the public comment list.
2020 Dunwoody Charter Commission meeting schedule
Monday, Aug. 17
Monday, Aug. 31
Monday, Sept. 21
Monday, Oct. 5
Monday, Oct. 19
Monday, Nov. 2
No meetings are set for December.
Information: DunwoodyGA.gov