Dunwoody commission sets virtual meeting calendar for remainder of 2020

To take part in public comment, attendees need to send an email to publiccomment@dunwoodyga.gov. Include the name of the meeting, your name, your email address and phone number.

Requests will will be placed on a first-come, first-served list for public comment. The first public comment section has a 30-minute time limit. Each speaker is allowed up to three minutes. If time runs out, pre-registered speakers will be called on during the second public comment section toward the end of the meeting.