Dunwoody City Council approves 2021 paving plan

“The city will be able to add 12 additional neighborhood streets into this year’s paving plan based on the competitive pricing submitted by Blount,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith.

When Dunwoody became a city in December 2008, city leaders began building a plan for a 20-year paving cycle. The plan prioritizes paving the roads with the greatest maintenance needs first based on a pavement assessment report, which is updated for all city streets every 5 years. Dunwoody has paved 195 lane miles since incorporation.