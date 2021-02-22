Dunwoody City Council approves 2021 paving plan

The Dunwoody City Council approved the 2021 paving program, which will cover 41 streets and almost 20 lane miles. Blount Construction received a contract extension for $2,960,709. Most of the funding comes from DeKalb County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The Georgia Department of Transportation will also provide $401,000 through Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds, according to a press release.
“The city will be able to add 12 additional neighborhood streets into this year’s paving plan based on the competitive pricing submitted by Blount,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith.
When Dunwoody became a city in December 2008, city leaders began building a plan for a 20-year paving cycle. The plan prioritizes paving the roads with the greatest maintenance needs first based on a pavement assessment report, which is updated for all city streets every 5 years. Dunwoody has paved 195 lane miles since incorporation.
Here are the roads included in the 2021 paving plan:
Amberly Drive, Andover Court, Branch Water Court, Briers North Drive, Dunwoody Road, Falkirk Drive, Gramercy Court, Hidden Branches Circle, Hidden Branches Lane, Hidden Ridge Lane, Holliston Road, Hunters Branch Lane, Lakesprings Drive, Lakesprings Way, Mt. Vernon Place, Northchester Court, Oak Trail Court, Oak Trail Drive, Oakpointe Place, Peeler Road, Pine Bark Lane, Pyrenees Court, Stonehenge Court, Stonehenge Drive, Stonehenge Place, Stonehenge Way, East Sudbury Court , West Sudbury Court, Sudbury Road, Trailridge Court, Trailridge Way, Twin Branches Way, Winding Branch Circle, Winding Branch Drive, Winding Branch Lane, Winding Ridge Court, Wynterhall Circle, Wynterhall Court, Wynterhall Drive, Wynterhall Lane, Wynterhall Way.
The following streets initially scheduled for repaving in 2022 and 2023 were added to the paving program for 2021: Amberly Drive, Andover Court, Briers North Drive, East Sudbury Court, Holliston Road, Pyrenees Court, Stonehenge Court, Stonehenge Drive, Stonehenge Place, Stonehenge Way, Sudbury Road and West Sudbury Road. Additionally, Tilly Mill Road will be paved from North Peachtree Road to Womack Road as part of the Tilly Mill sidewalk project.
Paving operations are weather and temperature dependent. Paving requires a dry road surface and air temperatures above 45 degrees. As soon as the weather conditions are favorable, work will begin.