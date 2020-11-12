Dunwoody begins matching grant program for al fresco dinning

Restaurants and other businesses can use the grants to help with the costs of space heaters, tents, exterior lighting or other needs to prepare for winter and address customer demand for outdoor services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This focuses on helping employers keep people employed and their doors open,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch during Monday night’s meeting. Dunwoody City Councilman Joe Seconder added, “This is just awesome and could be a differentiator by creating an environment where everywhere you go for dinner in Dunwoody, you’ll have a nice, warm place to sit outside.”