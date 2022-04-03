ajc logo
Doraville registering for youth recreation programs

Doraville Parks and Recreation is hosting a Youth Baseball League for ages 8 to 12 and a Kids Summer Camp for ages 5 to 12. (Courtesy of Doraville)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Recreational programs are scheduled for spring and summer for Doraville youths.

For ages 8 to 12, registration is open for the Doraville Youth Baseball League, including a free instructional clinic from 1-3 p.m. April 5, 7 and 9 at Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville.

Opening day will be April 16 - also at Honeysuckle Park.

A Kids Summer Camp will be open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 6 to July 22 for ages 5 to 12.

Including outdoor activities and field trips, the camp will be held at Forest Fleming Arena, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville.

To register for these programs, go to doraville.recdesk.com/community.

For more information, call 770-936-3850.

Carolyn Cunningham
