Doraville registering for youth recreation programs

Recreational programs are scheduled for spring and summer for Doraville youths.
For ages 8 to 12, registration is open for the Doraville Youth Baseball League, including a free instructional clinic from 1-3 p.m. April 5, 7 and 9 at Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville.
Opening day will be April 16 - also at Honeysuckle Park.
A Kids Summer Camp will be open 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 6 to July 22 for ages 5 to 12.
Including outdoor activities and field trips, the camp will be held at Forest Fleming Arena, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville.
To register for these programs, go to doraville.recdesk.com/community.
For more information, call 770-936-3850.
About the Author
Editors' Picks