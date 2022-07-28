Doraville police host National Night Out on July 30

Doraville Police Department’s National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. July 30 at New Peachtree Road next to Park Avenue.
This annual event brings together police departments and the communities they serve across the U.S.
There will be arts and crafts, games, food trucks, music, police K-9 demonstrations, paint with the police, bounce houses and emergency vehicles.
Doraville police also will give away bookbags and school supplies.
Information: doravillega.us, DoravillePolice.us, natw.org
