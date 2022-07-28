BreakingNews
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump
ajc logo
X

Doraville police host National Night Out on July 30

National Night Out will be presented by the Doraville Police Department from 4-8 p.m. July 30. (Courtesy of National Night Out)

Combined ShapeCaption
National Night Out will be presented by the Doraville Police Department from 4-8 p.m. July 30. (Courtesy of National Night Out)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Doraville Police Department’s National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. July 30 at New Peachtree Road next to Park Avenue.

This annual event brings together police departments and the communities they serve across the U.S.

There will be arts and crafts, games, food trucks, music, police K-9 demonstrations, paint with the police, bounce houses and emergency vehicles.

Doraville police also will give away bookbags and school supplies.

Information: doravillega.us, DoravillePolice.us, natw.org

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
AJC poll: Raffensperger leads Ga. elections race after resisting Trump1h ago
2 arrested after pregnant woman found stabbed to death in LaGrange
3h ago
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
3h ago
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
3h ago
‘Everyone is struggling:’ LGBTQ Atlantans scramble for monkeypox vaccine
3h ago
The Jolt: As Biden notches wins, Georgia Democrats hope for a boost
1h ago
The Latest
DeKalb welcomes senior center, fire station
20h ago
Group names DeKalb CEO ‘public administrator of the year’
21h ago
DeKalb’s next food giveaway will also include supply-filled bookbags
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
3h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top