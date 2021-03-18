Doraville celebrates sesquicentennial anniversary this year

From community outreach to major festivals, events will not only pay tribute to Doraville’s past and present but are also inspired by a touch of global in the city. A spring car show on the site of the former General Motors Assembly plant will be a nod to the city’s boom in the late 40s and early 50s. This summer, residents can take part in pool parties, movies in the park, as well as a 4th of July event.

In the fall, a local library book sale and benefit will highlight a commemorative Taste of Doraville cookbook, featuring recipes from around the globe from the city’s own residents and restaurants. A music and food festival, also planned for the fall, will celebrate Doraville’s musical talent and cultural diversity. And events will culminate in a special celebration with international flair mid-December, to coincide with the city’s anniversary date.