DeKalb’s oldest homestead garners historic preservation honor

The Lyon Farm, over 100 acres, was purchased by the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management in 2003 as part broader conservation efforts in the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. In 2016, the historic structures were placed on the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation’s “Places in Peril” list due to excessive damage to the roof and other structural elements.

In November of 2018, the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance (the nonprofit management entity of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area), the Flat Rock Archives, DeKalb County DWM and contractors F. H. Paschen kicked off work. The massive historic preservation project included jacking and leveling the entire structure, stabilizing the foundation, rebuilding part of one of the chimneys and replacing the roof and siding.

“The ongoing preservation of the Lyon Farm is an exciting initiative within the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area,” said Kelly Jordan, Co-Founder of the Arabia Alliance, at a celebration of the Lyon House’s stabilization on May 31, 2019. Jordan added that “future preservation efforts will explore the complicated, rich history of this compelling landscape and its people.”

The SESAH honor comes as partners are initiating Phase II of historic preservation at the Lyon Farm. With the historic farmhouse stabilized and educational signage added throughout the property, the Arabia Alliance, DeKalb County and other partners are ready to focus on preserving the farm’s outbuildings. That includes the much-needed stabilization of the smokehouse (currently held together by an external wooden frame) as well as historic preservation work on a shed and other farm structures. DeKalb County has allocated $260,000 for the project, which will be managed as a collaboration between the DeKalb County DWM and the Arabia Alliance.

Information: www.arabiaalliance.org.