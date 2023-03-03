DeKalb volunteers to plant 150 trees during March

The meetup location is 1152 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Lithonia.

Register at bit.ly/3S6nKSN.

ReLeaf DeKalb has already launched this year’s planting season by planting 214 trees along public rights-of-way.

DeKalb County recently began its second year of ReLeaf DeKalb.

ReLeaf DeKalb II encompasses two components: residential front yards and public properties.

Planting trees increases DeKalb’s tree canopy and enhances ecosystem benefits, according to a DeKalb County statement.

Public property tree plantings are a good way to acquire community service hours, the statement added.

For more information, contact Angelo Teachout, sustainability coordinator, DeKalb County Department of Planning & Sustainability, at 404-371-2611 or tteachout@dekalbcountyga.gov.