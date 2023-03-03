DeKalb volunteers to plant 150 trees during March

During March, 150 more trees are projected to be planted in DeKalb public rights-of-way by ReLeaf DeKalb, a partnership between DeKalb County and Trees Atlanta.
On March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon, the goal is to plant 50 trees on North Hairston Road.
The meetup location is 6011 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain.
Register at bit.ly/3lzBtFp.
On March 25 from 9 a.m. to noon, the goal is to plant 100 trees on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.
The meetup location is 1152 S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Lithonia.
Register at bit.ly/3S6nKSN.
ReLeaf DeKalb has already launched this year’s planting season by planting 214 trees along public rights-of-way.
DeKalb County recently began its second year of ReLeaf DeKalb.
ReLeaf DeKalb II encompasses two components: residential front yards and public properties.
Planting trees increases DeKalb’s tree canopy and enhances ecosystem benefits, according to a DeKalb County statement.
Public property tree plantings are a good way to acquire community service hours, the statement added.
For more information, contact Angelo Teachout, sustainability coordinator, DeKalb County Department of Planning & Sustainability, at 404-371-2611 or tteachout@dekalbcountyga.gov.
