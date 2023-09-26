DeKalb to hold Sept. 27 meeting on Mercer University trail study

A second public meeting to discuss the system of trails at Mercer University will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Mercer Administration and Conference Center, 2930 Flowers Road S., Atlanta.

The meeting will take place on the second floor in the auditorium.

Hosts will be the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs; the Path Foundation and Mercer University.

The community is invited to attend and provide input on the results of the trail study.

For more information, contact Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs division manager Paige Singer at 404-687-3733 or pksinger@dekalbcountyga.gov.