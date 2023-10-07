DeKalb, Southface Institute developing energy transition plan

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
1 hour ago
Southface Institute is working with DeKalb County to improve sustainability under what is called its “Clean Energy Transition Plan.”

DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry, a longtime environmental activist, champion of the Clean Energy Transition Plan and leader of the DeKalb Green New Deal movement, said the partnership with Southface is “a thrilling development” that he has been “eagerly awaiting.”

Southface, a sustainability building nonprofit based in Atlanta, will work to steer the county towards a future of 100% clean energy that is produced through means that do not directly pollute the atmosphere.

The plan will include recommendations on how to:

● enhance the use of solar energy in municipal buildings.

● increase the number of clean energy vehicles.

● increase equity.

● address “energy burdens” (the percent of gross household income spent on energy costs).

The plan also will include strategic opportunities for public education, beginning as early as this fall.

Southface will develop an extensive energy transition plan to be presented to county leadership by August 2024 and will partner with four other organizations – Atlanta-based Cherry Street Energy, Atlanta-based Clean Cities Georgia, Energetics and Maryland-based IB Environmental.

See more details at southface.org or dekalbcountyga.gov.

