DeKalb Police’s Trunk-or-Treat is Oct. 31

The DeKalb County Police Department’s Community Policing Unit will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.
For free, the event will be held in the Kroger parking lot, 2385 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur for all DeKalb residents.
During the event, there will be music, face painting, games, costume contests, prizes and candy being handed out by DeKalb County Police officers.
For information, see tinyurl.com/4ax4hbsd.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
The Latest