DeKalb parks to serve school lunch during fall

DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs will remain as resource for students to pick up nutritional lunches during the fall until children return to school, according to a press release.
All nine recreation centers will distribute meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the following locations:
- Gresham Recreation Center, 3113 Gresham Road, Atlanta
- Exchange Intergenerational Recreation Center, 2771 Columbia Drive, Decatur
- Redan Recreation Center, 1839 Phillips Rd., Lithonia
- Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 644 Parkdale Drive, Scottdale
- N.H. Scott Recreation Center, 2230 Tilson Road, Decatur
- Lucious Sanders Recreation Center, 2484 Bruce Street, Lithonia
- Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340-B McConnell Drive, Decatur
- Hamilton Recreation Center, 3263 Chapel Street, Scottdale
- Midway Recreation Center, 3181 Midway Road, Decatur
Information: (404) 710-6331