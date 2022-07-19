DeKalb official calls for more studies at Atlanta training center site

The Atlanta Police Foundation applied for a land disturbance permit in March and while the county has declined to put a timeline on the process, an APF spokesman estimated late last month that approval could be granted sometime in August.

The new resolution from Terry, whose commission super district includes the training center site, would likely slow that down — if it’s both approved by his DeKalb colleagues and accepted by Atlanta and its development team.

Terry wants a Phase II environmental study of the site, which he said would offer a clearer picture of the potential contaminants and other issues throughout the long-neglected property.

A similar idea has recently caused controversy. Lily Ponitz, who Terry appointed to the community stakeholder committee reviewing the training center site plan, was recently voted out by her colleagues after going to the media with concerns about what she dubbed lackluster environmental testing and other aspects of the project.

APF spokesman Rob Baskin has previously described Ponitz’s assertions as “misguided,” but deferred comment for this story to the city of Atlanta.

Reached Tuesday, an Atlanta spokesman said only that the city “continues to work with the county on permitting for the project.”

Terry’s resolution also calls for “noise testing” on the training center site to ensure that residents in the area will be disturbed as little as possible by training exercises. The police foundation has said it already agreed to move a planned gun range to part of the site furthest away from residential neighborhoods, and has nixed initial plans for explosives testing altogether.

Terry asked as well for the formation of a “history, reconciliation and reparations committee” to appropriately explore and memorialize the property’s not-so-distant past as a prison farm.