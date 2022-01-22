DeKalb library’s new exhibit urges organ donations by African Americans

A new photography exhibit will remain open at the DeKalb County Public Library through March 18 during library hours.
“The Perfect Gift: The African American Organ Transplant Project” exhibit highlights African American organ transplant recipients, living organ donors and the families of deceased organ donors, according to the DCPL website.
The mission of this project is to heighten awareness within the African American community while providing education about organ, eye and tissue donations.
In association with LifeLink Foundation the series of black-and-white portraits were taken by visual storyteller Johnny Crawford, according to the LifeLink of Georgia website.
The vision of the African American Organ Transplant Project is to increase the number of African-American organ and tissue donors in Georgia.
Currently, there are more than 5,000 men, women and children awaiting lifesaving organ transplants in the state of Georgia.
Of that number, 63% are African American.
To view the exhibit in its entirety, visit:
- County Line-Ellenwood Library, 4331 River Road, Ellenwood at DeKalbLibrary.org/locations/elle; hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays
- Hairston Crossing Library, 4911 Redan Road, Stone Mountain at DeKalbLibrary.org/locations/hair; hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays
- Scott Candler Library, 1917 Candler Road, Decatur at DeKalbLibrary.org/locations/cand; hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays
- Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur at DeKalbLibrary.org/locations/wesl; hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays
Information: LifeLinkFoundation.org/PortraitProject, DonateLifeGeorgia.org
