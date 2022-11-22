ajc logo
X

DeKalb library restroom renovations begin this month

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Due to the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), library restroom renovations will begin this month in DeKalb County.

The first project will be the Chamblee Library, 4115 Clairmont Road, followed by renovations at the following seven libraries.

These improvements are expected to be completed in late 2023.

Other locations include:

  • Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
  • Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur
  • Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur
  • Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta
  • Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church St., Lithonia
  • Redan-Trotti Library, 1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia
  • Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur

Renovations include new flooring, tiled walls, new lavatories, countertops, new air hand driers, fixtures with motion-operated automatic flush valves, toilet partitions and LED lighting.

Also included will be the installation of motion detectors for lighting, painting, baby changing tables, water fountains with bottle fillers and new door hardware.

Temporary restroom facilities will be available for visitors while these restrooms are under construction.

For more information regarding the SPLOST program, visit DeKalbSPLOST.com, email SPLOST@DeKalbCountyGa,gov or call 404-268-4493.

- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
2h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
11h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
2h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia mom, two sons all donate kidneys to strangers
2h ago
Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton offer Saturday voting ahead of Senate runoff
Progress toward Stone Mountain truth-telling exhibit a ‘positive step’
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
23h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top