DeKalb library restroom renovations begin this month

Due to the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), library restroom renovations will begin this month in DeKalb County.
The first project will be the Chamblee Library, 4115 Clairmont Road, followed by renovations at the following seven libraries.
These improvements are expected to be completed in late 2023.
Other locations include:
- Clarkston Library, 951 N. Indian Creek Drive, Clarkston
- Decatur Library, 215 Sycamore St., Decatur
- Flat Shoals Library, 4022 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur
- Gresham Library, 2418 Gresham Road SE, Atlanta
- Lithonia-Davidson Library, 6821 Church St., Lithonia
- Redan-Trotti Library, 1569 Wellborn Road, Lithonia
- Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
Renovations include new flooring, tiled walls, new lavatories, countertops, new air hand driers, fixtures with motion-operated automatic flush valves, toilet partitions and LED lighting.
Also included will be the installation of motion detectors for lighting, painting, baby changing tables, water fountains with bottle fillers and new door hardware.
Temporary restroom facilities will be available for visitors while these restrooms are under construction.
For more information regarding the SPLOST program, visit DeKalbSPLOST.com, email SPLOST@DeKalbCountyGa,gov or call 404-268-4493.
- BY CAROLYN CUNNINGHAM, for the AJC
