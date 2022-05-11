ajc logo
X

DeKalb hosts summer food program

From June 2 to July 22, the Summer Food Service Program will be provided by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to eligible children ages 18 and younger. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

caption arrowCaption
From June 2 to July 22, the Summer Food Service Program will be provided by the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to eligible children ages 18 and younger. (Courtesy of DeKalb County)

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is participating in the Summer Food Service Program from June 2 to July 22.

Nutritious meals will be provided to eligible children ages 18 and younger.

Many children, who eat free or reduced-priced meals during the school year, miss out on nutritious meals in the summer, according to a DeKalb County statement.

The program is designed to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.

See the sites at bit.ly/3MFbjt3.

The public will be notified as additional sites qualify to participate in the program.

For more information, contact Rose McGrue at 678-698-1114.

Applications and requirements for full program site participation can be found at DeKalbCountyga.gov/parks under Summer Food Application.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb approves $1M in relief funds for violence prevention programs
16m ago
Tucker approves project near Northlake Mall with more than 400 apartments
2h ago
No students injured in DeKalb school bus crash
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top