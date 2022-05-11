DeKalb hosts summer food program

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is participating in the Summer Food Service Program from June 2 to July 22.
Nutritious meals will be provided to eligible children ages 18 and younger.
Many children, who eat free or reduced-priced meals during the school year, miss out on nutritious meals in the summer, according to a DeKalb County statement.
The program is designed to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
See the sites at bit.ly/3MFbjt3.
The public will be notified as additional sites qualify to participate in the program.
For more information, contact Rose McGrue at 678-698-1114.
Applications and requirements for full program site participation can be found at DeKalbCountyga.gov/parks under Summer Food Application.
About the Author