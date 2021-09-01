DeKalb Fleet Management deputy director named to Public Fleet Hall of Fame

Gordon was chosen from a select group of administrators because of his outstanding leadership and contribution to the industry. Sought after nationally for his expertise, Gordon frequently volunteers his knowledge to other municipalities looking to better their fleet initiatives.

“I’m so very proud of this well-deserved accolade for Robert Gordon,” said Rick Lemke, director of the DeKalb County Department of Public Works. “He is certainly a hall of famer for his leadership. The County has reaped the benefits of Robert’s management skills, demonstrated by the excellence of our fleet management division of Public Works.”