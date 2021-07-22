DeKalb County to offer $50 debit cards for vaccinations

As of July 20 in DeKalb County, 34.6 percent of African-Americans have received at least one dose, while 52.8 percent of Whites and 67.8 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 35 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.