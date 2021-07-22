ajc logo
DeKalb County to offer $50 debit cards for vaccinations

DeKalb County will offer an incentive of $50 debit cards to people who get vaccinated at an event Saturday, July 24.
By Juanita Love for the AJC
21 minutes ago

DeKalb County Government is giving away $50 prepaid debit cards as incentives for the first 300 people receiving COVID-19 vaccinations July 24 during the county’s monthly food distribution, according to a press release.

Beginning at 8 a.m., DeKalb County Board of Health medical professionals and DeKalb Fire Rescue paramedics and EMTs will administer voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 12 years of age and older at three locations:

  • James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston
  • Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Rd., Decatur
  • Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker

The first 100 people receiving vaccinations at each location will receive a $50 prepaid debit card.

“Only 44 percent of DeKalb County residents are fully vaccinated,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “We are urging residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their families as COVID-19 cases are again on the rise.”

As of July 20 in DeKalb County, 34.6 percent of African-Americans have received at least one dose, while 52.8 percent of Whites and 67.8 percent of Asians have received at least one dose. Approximately 35 percent of Hispanics have received at least one dose.

For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/coronavirus.

