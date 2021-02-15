DeKalb County Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition now taking applications

What is not included?

The TLAC rent relief program funds cannot be used for the payment of cable or telephone bills.

What documents are required?

Tenant Checklist

Contact information that includes email and phone number

Wage Statement or signed declaration

Copy of the Lease Agreement

Payments made

Magistrate Court Notice

Past Due Utility Notice(s)

Unemployment Documentation

Any other documentation that indicates risk of homelessness

Landlord Checklist

Contact information that includes email and phone number

Lease Agreement

Documentation of Payments

Magistrate Court Notice

Utility Bills Issued

Documentation of Rental Assistance Subsidy

The online application at http://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp is now live. Eligible applicants, both tenants and landlords, are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.