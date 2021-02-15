DeKalb County Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition now taking applications

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond recently created a Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition comprised of public and nonprofit partners through a $21 million grant. The coalition will provide financial relief to DeKalb renters threatened by eviction and landlords facing revenue losses—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is designed to assist eligible families that have an annual family income of 80 percent of the median income for DeKalb County. Annual family income limits are:
- Family of one: $46,350
- Family of two: $52,950
- Family of three: $59,550
- Family of four: $66,150
What items are covered?
The TLAC rent relief program will provide financial assistance to eligible households for the payment of rent, rent arrearage, utilities, utility arrearage and other housing costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is not included?
The TLAC rent relief program funds cannot be used for the payment of cable or telephone bills.
What documents are required?
Tenant Checklist
- Contact information that includes email and phone number
- Wage Statement or signed declaration
- Copy of the Lease Agreement
- Payments made
- Magistrate Court Notice
- Past Due Utility Notice(s)
- Unemployment Documentation
- Any other documentation that indicates risk of homelessness
Landlord Checklist
- Contact information that includes email and phone number
- Lease Agreement
- Documentation of Payments
- Magistrate Court Notice
- Utility Bills Issued
- Documentation of Rental Assistance Subsidy
The online application at http://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/renthelp is now live. Eligible applicants, both tenants and landlords, are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.