DeKalb County senior center receives national accreditation

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) offers the nation’s only National Senior Center Accreditation Program. There are nine standards of excellence that senior center operations must meet to obtain this accreditation and the Lou Walker Senior Center has met those standards. This accreditation process is designed to improve and strengthen the overall operations, resulting in an official recognition that a senior center is meeting its mission in a nationally accepted, professional manner.

“For over 70 years, the National Council on Aging has been a bridge for change alongside generations of families, ensuring their economic, health, and social well-being,” said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA president and CEO. “Accreditation is unique to the senior center field and demonstrates outstanding leadership and commitment to quality programs and services to older adults.”