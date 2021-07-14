ajc logo
X

DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
40 minutes ago

DeKalb County

Checkers, 3519 Memorial Drive, Decatur. 88/B

Fellini’s Pizza, 1634 McLendon Ave., Atlanta. 95/A

Goldbergs Bagel Company & Deli, 3003 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 86/B

Hopstix, 3404 Pierce Drive, Chamblee. 93/A

Marco’s Pizza, 3049 Panola Road, Lithonia. 91/A

In Other News
1
Decatur 2020 Strategic Plan draft available for review, input through...
2
Indigo Girls to headline Decatur music festival
3
Food trucks might soon be able to add this DeKalb city to their routes
4
‘Lives are being ruined’: Employees of troubled strip club plea with...
5
Tucker City Council presented with part of transportation master plan
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top