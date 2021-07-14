DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
Checkers, 3519 Memorial Drive, Decatur. 88/B
Fellini’s Pizza, 1634 McLendon Ave., Atlanta. 95/A
Goldbergs Bagel Company & Deli, 3003 N. Druid Hills Road, Atlanta. 86/B
Hopstix, 3404 Pierce Drive, Chamblee. 93/A
Marco’s Pizza, 3049 Panola Road, Lithonia. 91/A
