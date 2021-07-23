DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
Bankhead Seafood food truck, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 95/A
Budi’s Sushi Two-Go, 1432 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 96/A
Chick-fil-A, 105 E. Trinity Place, Decatur. 95/A
China Feng Restaurant, 3062 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 84/B
Dine One One food truck, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 92/A
