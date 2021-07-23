ajc logo
X

DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

DeKalb County

Bankhead Seafood food truck, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 95/A

Budi’s Sushi Two-Go, 1432 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 96/A

Chick-fil-A, 105 E. Trinity Place, Decatur. 95/A

China Feng Restaurant, 3062 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 84/B

Dine One One food truck, 3300 Marjan Drive, Atlanta. 92/A

In Other News
1
Dunwoody completes sidewalk project on Tilly Mill Road
2
Do people still want to live in tiny homes after the pandemic? Short...
3
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores
4
‘Very grateful’: DeKalb teen gets college scholarship thanks to police...
5
Chamblee launched $150K nonprofit partnership program
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top