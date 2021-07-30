ajc logo
DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Golden Corral, 2136 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur. 92/A

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, 299 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 93/A

IHOP, 2741 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 91/A

J&J Fish & Chicken, 2656 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 80/B

We Suki Suki, 479 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta. 97/A

