DeKalb County restaurant inspection scores

DeKalb County
Golden Corral, 2136 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur. 92/A
Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, 299 Moreland Ave., Atlanta. 93/A
IHOP, 2741 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 91/A
J&J Fish & Chicken, 2656 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur. 80/B
We Suki Suki, 479 Flat Shoals Ave., Atlanta. 97/A
