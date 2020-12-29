DeKalb County Public Library system recognized for innovation

The annual innovations award program recognizes and raises the visibility of cutting-edge programs, strategies, tools, techniques and ideas from ULC’s member library systems across the U.S. and Canada.

DeKalb County Public Library’s “DeKalb Votes Challenge” was selected by a panel of expert judges from 260 submissions in 10 categories that showcase creative thinking and imaginative applications of library resources. DeKalb County Public Library won in the category of Civic and Community Engagement, with award winners being recognized for their level of ingenuity, the outcomes achieved and the ability for other libraries to adapt and implement their work.