ajc logo
X

DeKalb County Marshal appointed as state director for National Constables and Marshals Association

DeKalb County Chief Marshal William J. Taylor has been named as state director for Georgia, effective Aug. 13, for a two-year term. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
DeKalb County Chief Marshal William J. Taylor has been named as state director for Georgia, effective Aug. 13, for a two-year term. CONTRIBUTED

DeKalb County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
1 hour ago

National Constables and Marshals Association recently announced the appointment of DeKalb County Chief Marshal William J. Taylor as state director for Georgia, effective Aug. 13, for a two-year term, according to a press release.

Headquartered in Shreveport, La., the National Constables and Marshals Association (NCMA) was founded in 1973 and currently has 15 state directors with over 1,000 members.

Taylor’s priorities will include highlighting the involvement of NCMA members throughout Georgia and across America and bringing awareness to topics relevant to our communities.

Chief Taylor is celebrating over 31 years in law enforcement. He is a combat veteran who retired after 24 years of service with the U. S. Air Force. He holds a master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University. Chief Taylor also is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum, Senior Management Institute for Police Session 81, Georgia Command College (Columbus State University), Southern Police Institute’s Command Officer’s Development Course (University of Louisville), and the GA FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar.

Information: www.nationalconstablesandmarshalsassociation.com.

In Other News
1
DeKalb unveils new $1.9M fire rescue academy
2
DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs to host netball...
3
Dunwoody Nature Center invites visitors to spend time with butterflies
4
City backs Dunwoody Village rezoning despite concerns from neighbors
5
Stonecrest mayor quietly returns to city meetings with little fanfare
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top