DeKalb County Library to begin offering appointments for computer use

DeKalb County Public Library will begin offering one-hour appointments available for computer use starting Monday, April 19.
DeKalb County | 23 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Starting Monday, April 19, DeKalb County Public Library will begin offering one-hour appointments available for computer use, according to a press release.

Prior to entry, each patron must submit to a temperature screening and proper face coverings will be required.

Appointments will be for one hour only and at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. — except for Tuesdays when the library is open late, then appointments are at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Here are some things patrons will need to do while visiting:

  • Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times.
  • Have temperature taken when entering the library. If their temperature is above 100.4°, they will be asked to visit on another day.
  • Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
  • Follow social distancing guidelines by staying at least six feet apart from others.
  • Limit time in the library and the length of interactions with staff.
  • Computer sessions will end automatically, and there is no extension of time.
  • Children under the age of 13 must remain with a parent or guardian at all times.
  • The number of available computers will vary by size of branch and the ability to maintain social distancing between terminals.
  • Staff assistance for patrons using computers will be limited.
  • Patrons can get 10 printouts for free during each visit.

Appointments for book browsing will be available starting Monday, May 3.

Information: www.dekalblibrary.org.

