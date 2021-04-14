DeKalb County Library to begin offering appointments for computer use

Starting Monday, April 19, DeKalb County Public Library will begin offering one-hour appointments available for computer use, according to a press release.
Prior to entry, each patron must submit to a temperature screening and proper face coverings will be required.
Appointments will be for one hour only and at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. — except for Tuesdays when the library is open late, then appointments are at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Here are some things patrons will need to do while visiting:
- Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth at all times.
- Have temperature taken when entering the library. If their temperature is above 100.4°, they will be asked to visit on another day.
- Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
- Follow social distancing guidelines by staying at least six feet apart from others.
- Limit time in the library and the length of interactions with staff.
- Computer sessions will end automatically, and there is no extension of time.
- Children under the age of 13 must remain with a parent or guardian at all times.
- The number of available computers will vary by size of branch and the ability to maintain social distancing between terminals.
- Staff assistance for patrons using computers will be limited.
- Patrons can get 10 printouts for free during each visit.
Appointments for book browsing will be available starting Monday, May 3.
Information: www.dekalblibrary.org.