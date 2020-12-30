DeKalb County libraries offer Chromebooks for same-day check out

Brookhaven, Clarkston, Hairston Crossing, Salem Panola, Scott Candler, Stonecrest and Wesley Chapel have chromebooks available on a first come first served basis. Patrons must call their local branch to schedule pickup at the contact free tables, then connect to the Wi-Fi in the library parking lot or anywhere else they have Wi-Fi access. The equipment must be returned the same day at the branch where it was checked out.

Chromebooks are similar to laptops with Google’s Chrome operating system. They are most useful when connected to the internet and logged in to a Google account.