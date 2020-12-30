DeKalb County libraries offer Chromebooks for same-day check out

DeKalb County residents have a new option for technology needs. Select DeKalb County Public Library branches are offering chromebooks to check out for up to 6 hours at a time, according to a press release.
Brookhaven, Clarkston, Hairston Crossing, Salem Panola, Scott Candler, Stonecrest and Wesley Chapel have chromebooks available on a first come first served basis. Patrons must call their local branch to schedule pickup at the contact free tables, then connect to the Wi-Fi in the library parking lot or anywhere else they have Wi-Fi access. The equipment must be returned the same day at the branch where it was checked out.
Chromebooks are similar to laptops with Google’s Chrome operating system. They are most useful when connected to the internet and logged in to a Google account.
Chromebooks may be checked out for one day with checkouts starting at 10 a.m. and returns by 4 p.m, or no later than 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. Any DeKalb County Public Library cardholder age 18 and older is able to check one out.
Patrons do not need to disinfect the Chromebook as staff are doing this. Disinfecting and cleaning the chromebook may damage it.
A personal account must be created access online productivity software and save work. Users need to be connected to the internet and signed in to their account to save any work. No work can be saved to the Chromebook.
There are additional rules:
- Failure to return the Chromebook and/or damages to it will result in being billed for the replacement cost of the device - up to $200.
- Reconfiguring the Chromebook is not allowed.
- Patrons create, use and store personal data, including all files, folders and media, at their own risk, and DeKalb County Public Library is not responsible for any loss.
- Use of the Chromebook for illegal purposes is expressly forbidden, in accordance with applicable legal statutes.
- Use of the Chromebook to access material that is obscene as defined under Georgia law, child pornography as defined under federal or state law, and material that is “harmful to minors” as defined under Georgia law is not allowed.
- Parents and/or guardians are strongly encouraged to monitor their minor children’s use of electronic resources, including electronic mail, and to establish guidelines consistent with personal and individual family values and boundaries.
Information: dekalblibrary.org