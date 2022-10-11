DeKalb County is hiring poll workers

DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE) is hiring poll workers to support advance voting and election day for the Nov. 8 general election.
A variety of positions are available, and interested applicants are encouraged to apply right away at dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/poll-employment.
Applicants should meet the following requirements:
- An upright citizen of the United States.
- A resident of or employed by DeKalb County (see website for details).
- 16 years of age or older.
- Able to read, write, speak and understand the English language.
- Not be a candidate for office or a relative of a candidate for office in the assigned poll.
- Not hold a public office.
- Able to meet the performance and training requirements as outlined by the Voter Registration and Elections Director.
Once hired, poll workers are required to attend a half-day training session and support election activities the day before the election to set up the polling precincts and prepare for election day.
On election day, every poll worker must arrive at their assigned polling location at 5:30 a.m. and work until the poll closes and the paperwork is completed after 7 p.m.
Information: DeKalb VRE at 404-298-4020, email pollworkeronline@dekalbcountyga.gov or dekalbvotes.com
