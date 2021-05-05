DeKalb County goes virtual for Older Americans Month

Older Americans’ Month, a national celebration sponsored by the U. S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration on Community Living, commemorates the achievements and contributions of individuals 55 years and older within their communities.

This year’s theme, “Communities of Strength,” recognizes how many seniors have become resilient and strengthen through the successes, failures, joys and difficulties of living. This month is a celebration of the strength of older adults with an emphasis on the power of connection and engagement in building strong communities.