DeKalb County Elections board meets Thursday

The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections meeting for the purpose of conducting its normal monthly business will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, according to a press release.
This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.
To make a comment, join via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303 or by phone at 1-888-270-9936 and use conference code 171493.
The meeting has been advertised on the BRE’s website and with the legal organ.
Public comments of two minutes or less may be made live via the teleconference. For those joining the meeting by telephone, please be aware that phone numbers may be displayed to the public viewing or participating in the online meeting. Citizens who attend the meeting via the Zoom link above may join the public comment queue by raising their hand in the Zoom application, while citizens who attend the meeting via telephone may join the comment queue by pressing # followed by 2.
There will be no comment cards, so when called upon, citizens are asked to state their name and address for the record. Also, please be conscious of speaking time so that everyone has an opportunity to provide input in the allotted time. Abusive, profane, or derogatory language will not be permitted.