DeKalb County churches offer online fitness classes

Houses of worship have now taken fitness classes online, through shared-use agreements with the DeKalb County Board of Health, according to a press release.
Shared use agreements allow churches to share their programming and facilities with the public. Due to social distancing requirements enacted in response to COVID-19, fitness classes will now be offered online, allowing residents maintain active, healthy lifestyles in the comfort of their own homes.
Classes are free and open to the public. Participants can enjoy activities such as Zumba, chair yoga, and aerobics.
The Board of Health provides funding to support the activities via the Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant, funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“These partnerships are yet another great way for us to make being active easier for our residents,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A.
Participating houses of worship include:
- The Beulah Community Family Life Center in Decatur, 678-553-6030
- The Bridge at Austin Community Center in Decatur, 404-534-3322
- Kirkwood Edgewood Healthy Living Initiative at Turner Monumental AME Church in Atlanta, 404-378-5970
- Mt. Zion AME Church in Decatur, 404-428-3381
- Stronghold Christian Church in Lithonia, 770-322-9010
Shared use agreements are a strategy of the Board of Health’s Local Efforts towards Addressing Disparities (LEAD) DeKalb initiative. Initiative activities are funded by the REACH grant.
For more information, please contact the participating locations directly.
For more information on the Board of Health’s LEAD DeKalb initiative, call 404-508-7847 or email dekalb.ocdp@dph.ga.gov.