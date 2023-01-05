DeKalb Chamber’s 80th meeting is Jan. 19

The 80th annual meeting and business luncheon of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Holiday Inn and Suites, Atlanta Perimeter - Dunwoody, 4401 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee.
Keith Parker, president and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia, will be the keynote speaker.
His topic will be “Workforce Planning during Economic Volatility.”
The annual meeting will include a recognition of new board member appointees and chamber volunteers.
DeKalb Chamber President and CEO Frankie Atwater Sr. will share highlights from the past year and unveil the chamber’s future plans.
Tickets are $75 for DeKalb Chamber members, $95 for nonmembers and $600 for a table of eight.
Register at bit.ly/3PQ0p6w.
About the Author
Credit: BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM