DeKalb CEO to give state of county address

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will give his annual state of the county address next week.

Thurmond will speak from the Atlantic Aviation hangar at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on April 27. The event is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A press release said the speech’s theme will be “The Sky is the Limit.” It will focus on “DeKalb County’s ongoing efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and prosperity.”

The general public is invited to attend the event hosted by the Council for Quality Growth and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, though in-person tickets run $95 for non-Chamber members.

A free streaming option will also be available starting at noon the day of the speech. Residents can register here for virtual access.

DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is located at 2000 Airport Road in Chamblee.

About the Author

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

