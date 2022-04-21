DeKalb CEO to give state of county address

Thurmond will speak from the Atlantic Aviation hangar at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on April 27. The event is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A press release said the speech’s theme will be “The Sky is the Limit.” It will focus on “DeKalb County’s ongoing efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and prosperity.”