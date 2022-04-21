DeKalb CEO to give state of county address

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will give his annual state of the county address next week.
Thurmond will speak from the Atlantic Aviation hangar at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport on April 27. The event is scheduled to run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A press release said the speech’s theme will be “The Sky is the Limit.” It will focus on “DeKalb County’s ongoing efforts to respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in critical infrastructure that supports economic growth and prosperity.”
The general public is invited to attend the event hosted by the Council for Quality Growth and the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, though in-person tickets run $95 for non-Chamber members.
A free streaming option will also be available starting at noon the day of the speech. Residents can register here for virtual access.
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport is located at 2000 Airport Road in Chamblee.
