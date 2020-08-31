DeKalb Board of Health to open new COVID-19 testing site

The DeKalb County Board of Health will open a new COVID-19 testing site in Stonecrest on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the former Sam’s Club parking lot at 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, operations at the following locations will conclude and shift to the new Stonecrest site on Wednesday morning, to form an expanded regional site, serving eastern and southern DeKalb County:
- Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur
- Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest
The Stonecrest testing location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
The remaining testing locations will continue to operate Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.:
- Former K-Mart store parking lot, (at I-285 and Buford Hwy.)5597 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville
- Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
“Transitioning to our original geographically-based testing site concept not only allows us to process higher client volumes at a larger site, but also allows us to ultimately to resume clinical operations at the health centers that temporarily closed at the onset of the pandemic,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A.
COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
For testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1.
Call center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Information: dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.