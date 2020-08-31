DeKalb Board of Health to open new COVID-19 testing site

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, operations at the following locations will conclude and shift to the new Stonecrest site on Wednesday morning, to form an expanded regional site, serving eastern and southern DeKalb County:

Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr., Decatur

Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Dr., Stonecrest

The Stonecrest testing location will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.