DeKalb Board of Health implements uniform COVID-19 testing hours at all locations

Hours of operation for all locations are now 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Stonecrest location will remain open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon, until Dec. 26, according to a press release.

“The implementation of these measures is necessary to avoid overwhelming the testing system currently in place and to ensure that those being tested receive their results in a timely manner,” said DeKalb County District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford.