DeKalb Board of Health implements uniform COVID-19 testing hours at all locations

Another round of changes has occurred at the DeKalb County Board of Health’s three COVID-19 testing sites, meaning those seeking a test will need to adequately plan ahead to ensure that results are received in time to meet travel or other proof of testing requirements.
Hours of operation for all locations are now 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Stonecrest location will remain open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon, until Dec. 26, according to a press release.
“The implementation of these measures is necessary to avoid overwhelming the testing system currently in place and to ensure that those being tested receive their results in a timely manner,” said DeKalb County District Health Director Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford.
Appointment scheduling and registration for COVID-19 testing can be done online. COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, go to dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1.
For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19.