DeKalb Board of Health expands drive-thru flu shot locations during early voting

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

Also, on Tuesday, expanded hours will begin for COVID-19 testing at the following location:

Future Stonecrest City Hall (former Sam’s Club parking lot), 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. There will be special hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 29.

Extended hours will coincide with early voting taking place at the same location.

Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shots and COVID-19 testing can be done online.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

Information: dekalbhealth.net/covid-19, dekalbhealth.net/flu or 404-294-3700, Option 2.