DeKalb Board of Health expands drive-thru flu shot locations during early voting

The DeKalb County Board of Health continues to answer the call to help Georgians roll up their sleeves to prevent the flu this year, according to a press release. There is now an additional location for DeKalb County residents to obtain flu shots for their convenience.
Drive-thru flu shots are now available at the following location, during the following hours:
- East DeKalb Health Center, 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Rd., Stonecrest from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
Flu shots are also available at DeKalb County Board of Health locations not currently offering drive-thru service, by appointment. Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers and drive-thru locations.
Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.
Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.
The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.
Also, on Tuesday, expanded hours will begin for COVID-19 testing at the following location:
- Future Stonecrest City Hall (former Sam’s Club parking lot), 2994 Turner Hill Rd., Stonecrest from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. There will be special hours 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct. 29.
Extended hours will coincide with early voting taking place at the same location.
Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shots and COVID-19 testing can be done online.
COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
Information: dekalbhealth.net/covid-19, dekalbhealth.net/flu or 404-294-3700, Option 2.