Decatur virtual discussion on transportation, mobility this Thursday

Decatur’s hosting an online discussion Thursday (Nov. 19) on traffic, traffic congestion and alternate methods of traveling within the 4.2-square mile city. The session runs from 4-5:30 p.m. and you can register and attend via Zoom by going to https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwocOGgqD0tH9Ew8-6GC8jXMx6T5xDX_M8L.
You can also participate by phone at 312-626-6799, with a meeting ID of 985 7886 6755.
Part of Thursday’s discussion focuses on how city transportation can become more convenient and efficient. The session opens with presentations by transportation experts followed by small-group discussions among city residents.
This is the first in a series of online discussions called the Decatur 202s, part of ongoing community outreach relating to the city’s 2020 Strategic Plan initiative. During all outreach endeavors the city is posing one primary question: What does successful policy-making for the next decade look like in a community of 25,000 in a metro area of six million?
Other Decatur 202 discussions currently scheduled:
* “Housing” on Dec. 10, 4-5:30 p.m. where you can register and attend via Zoom at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIoceivrzgiGtXC7i6cAf68WeKfYZU4nS0N, and participate by calling the same number as above and using the meeting ID number 965 6171 3801.
* “Equity and Racial Justice,” Jan. 14, 4-5:30 p.m., register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclceGqqz8tHNQp6rPyWGAuZL3nAxmBb4bs, and participate by calling the same number and using the meeting ID number 938 6825 4760.
* “Climate Change” with a February date and Zoom registration forthcoming.