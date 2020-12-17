Decatur track coalition makes first public presentation; seeking financial partners

LPARC’s vision is that of a shared city/school venue used for anything from community recreation to competitive events. The conceptual plan shows, among other features:

*An eight-lane track with some space for field events.

*A 70-yard by 110-yard synthetic turf field in the middle that can host soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and football events.

*A 2,000 square-foot fieldhouse featuring lockers and restrooms.

*A hardscape events plaza or gathering space, where concessions could be sold

*500-seat grandstand, although that could later be increased.

The facility would likely get built in phases, with the track and field first and the other amenities probably coming later. But the question still remains, when will it get built? Pinsley says it depends on how quickly LPARC can line up financial partners.

In 2018 when the City of Decatur completed its master plan for the 77-acre Legacy Park, the track was unquestionably the recreational centerpiece. But initial forecasts placed its construction not beginning for another 10 to 15 years, and it still remains to be seen if that can be accelerated.

Pinsley added that once the funds are available it would take about four to six months to create an actual site plan and another six to eight months to complete a first phase.

“Our next step,” he said, “is to regroup in January and begin trying to get the main [fundraising] players together. It’s always been part of the plan to make this a collaborative process. We are looking for private and public partners—it will require a lot of partners. And we still need to address issues like maintenance and upkeep and parking.”