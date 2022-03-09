Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Decatur to hold homelessness meeting on March 16

The Indigo Girls perform as the headliners during a two-day outdoor concert in Decatur in October 2021. The event, Amplify Decatur, generated a record-high gift of $50K for a nonprofit that helps the homeless. Photo: Kelly Thompson

Credit: Kelly Thompson

caption arrowCaption
The Indigo Girls perform as the headliners during a two-day outdoor concert in Decatur in October 2021. The event, Amplify Decatur, generated a record-high gift of $50K for a nonprofit that helps the homeless. Photo: Kelly Thompson

Credit: Kelly Thompson

Credit: Kelly Thompson

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

Decatur city officials will host an online town hall on homelessness from 6-7:30 p.m. March 16.

Participants will have the opportunity to:

  • engage with experts with lived experience with homelessness and homeless outreach
  • learn about misconceptions surrounding homelessness
  • receive updates on the city’s current initiatives and
  • provide direct feedback to city representatives.

Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/3JYcFhs.

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

For those who cannot tune in for the conversation, send questions and feedback before the meeting to bit.ly/3JXa9rv.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Outgoing DeKalb commissioner endorses potential successor
34m ago
‘The library is a safe place’: Librarian’s tweet, disabled woman’s story goes viral
2h ago
Court: Evictions were illegal at extended stay motel with ties to former governor
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top