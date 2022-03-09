Decatur to hold homelessness meeting on March 16

Decatur city officials will host an online town hall on homelessness from 6-7:30 p.m. March 16.
Participants will have the opportunity to:
- engage with experts with lived experience with homelessness and homeless outreach
- learn about misconceptions surrounding homelessness
- receive updates on the city’s current initiatives and
- provide direct feedback to city representatives.
Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/3JYcFhs.
After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
For those who cannot tune in for the conversation, send questions and feedback before the meeting to bit.ly/3JXa9rv.
About the Author
Editors' Picks